The WWE Icons documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is scheduled to premiere next month.

WWE has announced that RVD’s Icons episode will premiere on Sunday, May 16 on Peacock and the WWE Network. This is the same day as the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE also released a trailer for the RVD episode, which includes new interview footage of RVD and Christian, footage of RVD doing stand-up, and more. You can see that video below.

RVD appeared on WWE’s The Bump earlier this month and said he’s “stocked” for his Icons episode. He also revealed how WWE producers interviewed people in his hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, and he hasn’t seen the footage yet.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing mine,” RVD said. “They went and interviewed family, friends, people that were influential on me when I was very young in Battle Creek, Michigan, and I haven’t seen any of that stuff yet.”

The WWE Icons docuseries explores the life stories of pro wrestling’s greatest Legends and WWE Hall of Famers, according to WWE. The first two episodes were on Yokozuna and Beth Phoenix. After the upcoming RVD episode, season 1 of the docuseries will wrap with episodes on Lex Luger and “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.

Below is the first look video for RVD’s WWE Icons episode: