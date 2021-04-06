WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had some praise for AEW star Britt Baker on Twitter today.

Baker responded to a Busted Open Radio tweet on Monday night, plugging Trish’s appearance from this morning, telling the hosts to tell Stratus she said hello. Trish responded today and called Baker a legend, thanking h er for her work and contributions to the business.

“Hello you bloody legend – literally! Wanted to reach out to give you the proverbial thumbs up but well, you know how that went for some … but since I have you, thank you for your work and contributions as a woman in our sport. Keep it up girl [flexed biceps emoji],” Trish wrote.

Baker responded, “[smiling face with heart eyes emoji] ILY”

You can see their full tweets below:

Tell her I said “hi!”👋🏼😍 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) April 6, 2021