The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Angel Garza makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Mansoor makes his entrance.

Mansoor vs. Angel Garza

They lock up. Mansoor backs Garza to the ropes. Garza locks in a waist-lock on Mansoor. Mansoor reverses it into a headlock on Garza. Garza gets out of it. Garza eventually stomps in the foot of Mansoor. Garza goes for a Spinning DDT, Mansoor gets out of it. Garza forearms Mansoor. Garza pins Mansoor for a two count, Mansoor gets his foot on the ropes. Mansoor rolls Garza up for the three count.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the in-ring segment with Daniel Bryan, Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Shelton Benjamin.

Humberto Carrillo and Drew Gulak make their entrances.

Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo

They lock up. Gulak breaks the lock up with Carrillo. They lock up again. Gulak takes Carrillo to the mat with a waist-lock. Gulak eventually locks in a Sleeper on Carrillo. Carrillo gets his foot on the ropes to break the hold. Gulak goes for a neck-breaker, Carrillo reverses it into a backslide for a two count on Gulak. Gulak rolls Carrillo up for a two count of his own. Carrillo takes Gulak to the mat with a double leg takedown and pins him for another two count. Gulak chops Carrillo. Gulak hits a Suplex on Carrillo. Gulak pins Carrillo for a two count. Carrillo blocks a roll-up attempt by Gulak and pins Gulak for a he win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring King Corbin attacking Drew McIntyre and standing tall with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.