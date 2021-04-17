The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mansoor makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Akira Tozawa vs. Mansoor

They lock up. Tozawa locks in a waist-lock on Mansoor. Mansoor reverses it into a wrist-lock on Tozawa. Tozawa takes Mansoor to the mat with drop-toe hold. Mansoor eventually clothlines Tozawa. Mansoor connects with a back elbow to Tozawa. Mansoor hits a spine-buster on Tozawa. Mansoor pins Tozawa for a two count. Tozawa hits a spin-kick on Mansoor. Mansoor ducks a second spin-kick attempt before catching Tozawa’s leg on a third attempt. Mansoor hits a dragon screw on Tozawa. Mansoor hits a jumping neck-breaker on Tozawa from the apron. Mansoor pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Alexa Bliss hosting her Alexa’s Playground segment.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Asuka’s match ending in a No Contest due to interference from Charlotte Flair.

Angel Garza and Drew Gulak make their entrances.

Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. Garza backs Gulak to the corner. Gulak pushes Garza. Garza locks in a headlock on Gulak. Gulak sends Garza to the ropes. Gulak attempts to shoulder-block on Garza, Garza remains on his feet. Gulak attempts a monkey flip on Garza, Garza lands on his feet. Gulak eventually clotheslines Garza. Gulak pins Garza for a two count. Gulak goes for a clothesline, Garza blocks it. Garza strikes Gulak. Garza goes for a superkick, Gulak catches his leg. Gulak locks in an ankle lock on Garza. Garza rolls Gulak up for a two count as Gulak retains his hold on on Garza’s ankle. Garza switches to the Gulock on Garza. Garza gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the submission. Garza rolls Gulak up for a two count. Garza dropkicks Gulak. Gulak rolls Garza up for a two count. Gulak and Garza duck clothesline attempts by one another. Garza connects with a forearm to the face of Gulak. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Gulak. Garza pins Gulak for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Randy Orton and Braun Strowman.