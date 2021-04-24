The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mansoor makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Mansoor vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Tozawa locks in a waist-lock on Mansoor. Mansoor reverses it into a headlock on Tozawa. Tozawa takes Mansoor to the mat. They exchange wrist-locks. Tozawa locks in a headlock on Mansoor. Mansoor does a headstand to get out of it. Mansoor rolls Tozawa up for a two count. Later in the match, Mansoor hits a DDT on Tozawa. Mansoor pins Tozawa for a two count. Mansoor gets Tozawa up into a Fireman’s Carry position. Tozawa elbows Mansoor and rolls him up for a two count. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to the midsection of Mansoor. Mansoor ducks a second spin-kick attempt by Tozawa. Mansoor hits an Ensiguri on Tozawa. Mansoor hits a Jumping Neck-Breaker from the apron on Tozawa. Mansoor pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Cesaro defeating Jey Uso via Disqualification.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring T-Bar & Mace defeating Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman via Disqualification.

Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado (with Gran Metalik) makes his entrance. Drew Gulak makes his entrance. The announcers point out that Gulak and Dorado made a wager before the match. If Gulak wins, Dorado would have to pay him 1,000 dollars. If Gulak loses, he would have to wash the undergarments of Dorado & Metalik for a week.

Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak

Gulak takes Dorado to the mat with a single leg takedown. Dorado eventually kicks Gulak in the face. Dorado pins Gulak for a two count. Dorado goes for a superkick. Gulak catches Dorado and gets him up on his shoulders before dropping him to the mat. Gulak locks in the Gulock on Dorado. Dorado rolls backward to pin Gulak for a two count and break the submission. Gulak goes for a Back Suplex, Dorado flips out of it and lands on his feet. Dorado rolls Gulak up for a two count. Dorado superkicks Gulak. Dorado ascends the turnbuckles. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Gulak. Dorado pins Gulak for the win.

Winner: Lince Dorado

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Asuka defeating Charlotte Flair.