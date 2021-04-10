The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mansoor makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Mansoor vs. Drew Gulak

Mansoor attempts to lock up with Gulak. Gulak takes Mansoor to the mat with a single leg takedown. Gulak eventually dodges a neck-breaker attempt by Mansoor. Gulak and Mansoor lock up. Gulak locks in a waist-lock on Mansoor. Mansoor reverses it into a waist-lock of his own on Gulak. Gulak reverses that into a headlock on Mansoor. Mansoor sends Gulak to the ropes. Gulak hits an arm-drag on Mansoor. Gulak locks in another headlock on Mansoor. Mansoor sends Gulak to the ropes again. After a brief back and forth, Mansoor rolls Gulak up for the three count.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Royal Rumble Winner Edge’s in-ring promo.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Daniel Bryan defeating Jey Uso in a Street Fight.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Bad Bunny & Damien Priest’s verbal exchange with The Miz & John Morrison.

Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik make their entrance. Angel Garza & Akira Tozawa make their entrance.

Lucha House Party (Angel Garza & Gran Metalik) vs. Angel Garza & Akira Tozawa

Metalik and Garza lock up. Metalik locks in a headlock on Garza. Garza sends Metalik to the ropes. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt by Garza. Metalik kicks Garza in the stomach. Metalik hits a head-scissors takedown on Garza. Dorado is tagged in. Dorado hits a Hurricanruna on Garza. Dorado pins Garza for a two count.

Later in the match, Dorado hits a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker on Tozawa. Dorado kicks Tozawa in the face. Dorado hits a cross-body from off the second rope on Tozawa. Garza breaks a pin attempt by Dorado on Tozawa. Metalik attempts to send Garza out of the ring, Garza sends Metalik to the apron. Garza slides under Metalik to the outside. Metalik hits a Moonsault to the outside on Garza. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to the stomach of Dorado. Dorado ducks a second spin-kick attempt by Tozawa. Tozawa goes for a German Suplex, Dorado lands on his feet. Dorado superkicks Tozawa. Dorado ascends the turnbuckles. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Tozawa. Dorado pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winners: Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre defeating King Corbin.