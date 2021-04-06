The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny is now official for Night One of WrestleMania 37.

WWE had previously announced The Miz vs. Bunny in a singles match for WrestleMania, but it was recently reported that Priest and Morrison were not announced due to minor injuries. The same report noted that the singles match may be changed to the originally-planned tag team match, if Morrison and Priest were able to compete. It looks like they have been cleared as the change was confirmed during tonight’s go-home edition of RAW. The tag team match was the original plan going back to earlier this year.

Tonight’s go-home RAW saw Miz and Morrison use red paint to vandalize Bunny’s $3.6 million Bugatti that he and Priest drove to the venue in. Miz and Morrison later ambushed Bunny as he checked out the damage, attacking him from behind. That led to Bunny and Priest hitting the ring and issuing the challenge for the tag team match at WrestleMania. Miz and Morrison then interrupted on the big screen and accepted the challenge.

WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card, along with several shots from tonight’s RAW segments with Miz, Morrison, Bunny and Priest:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.