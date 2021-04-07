WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants to see WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER as a World Champion within the next few years. He also hopes to put WALTER in his Hall of Pain and prepare the Austrian for a run as a top star in WWE.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Henry was asked to share his thoughts on NXT UK as a platform for a different style of pro wrestling.

“I think NXT UK is awesome,” said Henry. “I feel like WALTER is the cream of the crop. I think he should be a World Champion within the next two to three years. It’s all up to him. If he stays healthy and if he wants to get better, you will see WALTER as a World Champion.”

Henry went onto pick WALTER as his possible opponent for a comeback match.

“Maybe, I want to have one more match before I completely say ‘I’m never gonna wrestle again’ and WALTER is one of those guys who may need to be put in the Hall of Pain… to make it to be tempered by the fire that can make you a champion.”

Henry added, “That would be a good fantasy warfare match, but WALTER would have to call me out because he’s an active talent. It’s not up to me [to challenge him]; I still have my wrestling boots.”

WALTER will defend his title twice this week – against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday and then against Rampage Brown at NXT UK Prelude on Thursday.

