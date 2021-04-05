Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

– The WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with Tom Phillips welcoming us to the show. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tom is joined at ringside by Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. He hits the ring and we see what happened at the end of last week’s show with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and King Baron Corbin. Drew stands tall as more pyro goes off in the ring.

McIntyre takes the mic and warns him that the match is happening at WrestleMania, and they will rip each other to shreds. He talks about their similar journeys but what’s different is how Drew is willing to sacrifice and has sacrificed. Drew goes on and says you can’t beat a man who will sacrifice everything. He plans to run through Corbin tonight and then take back the WWE Title at WrestleMania… the music interrupts and out comes The Hurt Business – Lashley with MVP.

Lashley asks if Drew is done yet and says everyone is tired of hearing him talk about last year’s WrestleMania. He says Drew was a great champion but his time is over. Lashley says everyone in the back has been afraid of Drew but he saw that shift last week, and he felt Drew fade out in The Hurt Lock. They continue to have words and Lashley mentions his match against Cedric Alexander tonight. Drew wants to get the fight done now, no waiting until WrestleMania. They have more words but MVP interrupts and says that’s not how it works, they’re waiting until WrestleMania.

The yelling back & forth continues with The Hurt Business on the stage. MVP says Drew is doing a lot of tough talk considering he might not make it to WrestleMania. The music hits and out comes Corbin, also in street clothes. Corbin agrees that Drew might not make it to Saturday. He started something last week and he’s going to finish it tonight. Corbin goes on and says he will whip Drew’s punk ass tonight. Corbin’s music starts back up as Drew stares them all down from the ring. Lashley raises the WWE Title up on the ramp.

– We get a replay of how AJ Styles and Omos took out RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day last week. AJ vs. Xavier Woods in a rematch will happen tonight. We go to commercial.