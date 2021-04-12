Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

– The post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video recorded earlier today with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP entering the venue. He fist bumps Gran Metalik and Humberto Carrillo, then gives an autograph to a young woman that walks up. Riddle comes up on his scooter. He comments on Lashley’s big win, congratulating him, and says even though his lip is busted, he wants to challenge Lashley tonight.

Lashley says he went to war with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 and will be damned if he faces anyone lesser. He came here to address the WWE Universe and celebrate his win, and that’s all. Riddle goes on ranting about Lashley’s recent comments on being a fighting champion, until Lashley shoves him face-first into the scooter, then the ground. Lashley says he’s going to teach Riddle a lesson tonight – you are a loser, and I’m a winner, and I will show you the difference. Lashley talks some more trash and walks off with MVP.

– We’re live from the new WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as the virtual crowd cheers and Byron Saxton welcomes us. This is the first WWE TV show from this arena. Saxton is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and newcomer Adnan Virk, making up the new announce team.

Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle

We go right to the ring and out comes The Hurt Business for this non-title match – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. The new RAW announce team is introduced at ringside. They hype tonight’s show, including a RAW Women’s Title rematch and the return of The Firefly Fun House. Lashley wraps his entrance now as pyro goes off in the ring. Out next comes Riddle riding his scooter to the ring.

Lashley immediately knocks Riddle off his scooter at ringside, then launches him into the barrier. He rips Riddle’s jacket off and keeps ramming him into the barrier to send him back down. Lashley continues to destroy Riddle at ringside. Lashley scoops Riddle on his shoulders and runs him into the ring post. Riddle goes back down and Lashley poses to mostly boos.

Lashley brings it into the ring and the referee checks on Riddle.. The bell hits and Lashley goes right to work, manhandling Riddle. MVP cheers Lashley on from ringside as he keeps control, dropping Riddle with a neckbreaker. Lashley with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring now, using just one hand. He slams Riddle to the mat.

Lashley goes out and throws Riddle’s scooter away. He comes back in and Riddle tries to mount some offense but Lashley shuts him down. Lashley takes it back to ringside and just tosses Riddle over the barrier into the virtual crowd. We go to commercial break with Lashley getting booed.

Back fro the break and Lashley is dominating Riddle in the middle of the ring. Riddle fights but Lashley delivers knee strikes, a face-first shot into the turnbuckle. Lashley drives Riddle face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Lashley keeps Riddle down and grinds his fist in his face. Maryse is announced for MizTV later tonight. Lashley manhandles Riddle with crossface strikes against the ropes.

Lashley keeps Riddle down with boots to the throat as the boos continue. Lashley levels Riddle with another shoulder. Lashley continues to dominate Riddle and now take his time with the destruction. Riddle with a few strikes but Lashley clotheslines him with ease. Riddle counters a Spinebuster and unloads with strikes. Riddle counters again and nails a big knee to the face to drop Lashley for a pop.

Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro but Lashley moves out of the way. Lashley immediate goes into The Hurt Lock for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. Lashley and MVP raise the strap and continue the celebration as we get replays.

– We see how Rhea Ripley won the RAW Women’s Title from Asuka during Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Kevin Patrick is backstage with the champ now, congratulating her. He asks about tonight’s rematch. Ripley says it’s all about being confident in herself and it was that self confidence that led to her challenging Asuka on her first night on RAW, and then led to her beating Asuka. She goes on and says with tonight’s rematch, she will prove once and for all to everybody that she is ready for Asuka. Back to commercial.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. The Viking Raiders

Back from the break and we see Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander waiting in the ring. The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar, who has been out of action for around 7 months.

The bell rings and Ivar starts off with Cedric. They go at it and Ivar turns it around into the corner, unloading with strikes. He yells out for a pop. Erik tags in for a big double team as Erik slams Ivar on top of Cedric in the middle of the ring.

Shelton tags in and they end up double teaming Erik. Shelton with a big knee strike for a close 2 count. Shelton goes to work on Erik now. Shelton with knee strikes. Shelton beats Erik down and nails a suplex for a 2 count. Cedric tags in and they double team Erik, keeping him near their corner and away from the tag to Ivar. Cedric with more offense in the corner, including a big knee to the face. Cedric continues to pound on Erik. Erik with a stiff strike but Cedric keeps control, beating him back down in their corner.

Shelton tags back in and slams Erik for a close 2 count. Cedric tags back in and takes over. Ivar finally gets the hot tag and he runs wild on Shelton for a big pop. Shelton kicks him and whips him into the corner but Ivar counters with the seated senton splash for another big pop.

Shelton rams Ivar into the corner. Cedric tags in and they double team Ivar in their corner. Ivar blocks a double team and hits a double clothesline. Erik tags in and rams his partner back into Shelton’s face in the corner. They then hit The Viking Experience on Cedric and Erik covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Kevin is backstage with Asuka. She gets hyped up and says WrestleMania was a nightmare but tonight she’s ready for Rhea Ripley and will once again be champion. Asuka walks off and we go to commercial.