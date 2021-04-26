Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns with an address to hype WrestleMania Backlash match against Drew McIntyre

* T-BAR and MACE vs. Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre

* Elias, Jaxson Ryker and The Miz vs. The New Day and Damian Priest

* Asuka, Lana and Naomi vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler