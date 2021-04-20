WWE has picked up several nominations in the 25th Annual Webby Awards.

WWE and The Webbys announced today that their social media team has been nominated in the “General Social: Sports” category. WrestleMania 36 has been nominated in the “Social Content Series & Campaigns: Events & Livestreams” category.

The Undertaker’s “Last Ride” docuseries received Honoree Status in the “Video Series & Channels: Sports” category.

WWE earned the nominations and Honoree Status in a field of almost 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70-plus countries. Fans can vote for WWE by visiting this link.

The winners of the 25th Annual Webby Awards will be revealed during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, May 18.

Stay tuned for more.