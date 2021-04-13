Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* New NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens the show with Scarlett

* New NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak

* New NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

* Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will defend in an Open Challenge

* The new Franky Monet character will be revealed

* Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Grudge Match

* The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) vs. Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Jessi Kamea

* Exclusive post-Takeover footage of what happened after Kyle O’Reilly defeated Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match

* All the fallout from “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One and Night Two