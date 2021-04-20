Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Kyle O’Reilly opens the show and appears live for the first time since defeating Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match at Takeover

* Sitdown interview with Io Shirai

* Breezango vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Sarray (fka Sareee) makes her debut against Zoey Stark

* New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida hosts a Championship Celebration and defends his title in an Open Challenge

* LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis