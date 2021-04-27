Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Adam Cole gives exclusive interview to Sports Illustrated’s Arash Markazi

* Dakota Kai faces Mercedes Martinez as Martinez prepares for NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory. Reed will earn another shot from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano if he wins

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in a non-title match

* Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner