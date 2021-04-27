Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be headlined by an exclusive interview with Adam Cole, plus champions teaming up for a big six-man match.

This will be Cole’s first appearance since losing the Unsanctioned Match to Kyle O’Reilly at the recent NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Adam Cole gives exclusive interview

* Dakota Kai faces Mercedes Martinez as Martinez prepares for NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory. Reed will earn another shot from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano if he wins

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.