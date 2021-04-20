Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be headlined by the official debut of Japanese star Sarray.

WWE has not announced who the former Sareee will go up against, but this will be her first match since signing with the company earlier this year.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Sarray (fka Sareee) makes her debut

* New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida hosts a Championship Celebration

* Kyle O’Reilly appears live for the first time since defeating Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match at Takeover

* LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.