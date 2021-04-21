Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 841,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the second NXT episode to air on Tuesday nights, with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite. The show featured Sarray’s debut over Zoey Stark plus Kyle O’Reilly defeating Cameron Grimes in the main event.

This viewership is up 4.5% from last week’s show, which drew 805,000 viewers for the episode with fallout from the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

NXT ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This ranking is way down but the rating is up 4.6% from last week’s first Tuesday show, which ranked #8 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo. Cable was dominated last night by news coverage of the Derek Chauvin verdict. NXT ranked #7 among non-news shows last night.

NXT ranked #68 in viewership this week, tying with the 12am airing of CNN Newsroom. This is down from last week’s #60 ranking, which was also tied with a 9am airing of CNN Newsroom and Assembly Required.

This week’s NXT episode drew the best audience and the best 18-49 key demographic rating since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 28, which drew 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the key demo, up against AEW Dynamite.

Tuesday’s NXT viewership is up 4.5% from last week, while the key demo rating is up 4.6% from last week’s show, which was the first NXT episode to air on Tuesday night.

This week’s NXT viewership is up 26.5% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating is up 27.8% from the same week in 2020.

As mentioned earlier, cable was dominated by coverage of the Chauvin verdict last night. The 5pm airing of Situation Room on CNN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.10 rating. The Situation Room 5pm airing also topped the night for cable in viewership with 4.689 million viewers.

NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.397 million viewers. Young Rock on NBC and The Resident on FOX tied for the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.54 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode