Wade Barrett welcomes us to the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Global Press Conference. We see NXT Champion Finn Balor, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT Cruiserweight Champions Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin, Karrion Kross, Raquel Gonzalez, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tommaso Ciampa sitting at a table while Barrett is at the podium. The questions have been taken from journalists ahead of time.

Cole is asked about respecting O’Reilly when it comes to his in-ring work. Cole praises O’Reilly and says it’s a shame he’s turned into such an idiot. Balor is asked about how he and Kross have both lost titles due to injuries. Balor says they do have some similarities but Kross is the one who has to prove himself at Takeover. Balor goes on about how he’s proved himself as the best wrestler in the world time and time again. Balor says you’d be sadly mistaken if you think he’s the underdog and this will be a passing of the torch to Kross. Kross simply tells Balor he’s full of s--t.

WALTER is asked if Ciampa is a worthy challenger for this rare trip to the United States. WALTER says it’s an honor to be here and represent European wrestling. He wishes he could face the Ciampa from two years ago because that’s a guy he looked at and respected. He thinks it’s up to Ciampa to prove he’s still got it and can be the dangerous competitor he has been. WALTER doesn’t think wrestling is Ciampa’s #1 priority in life anymore. WALTER says what we can expect from him is the same as all the time – he will leave it on the sacred mat when he enters the ring because he owes it to himself and our great sport.

Gonzalez and Shirai are asked about their strategies. Gonzalez responds in Spanish first and then says her answer is simple – she will do whatever is necessary to win at Takeover. Shirai responds in Japanese and then has a translator speak for her. She says she can jump higher than Gonzalez, is smarter, and faster. Kross is asked how important his performance is because his previous Takeover main event resulted in injury, and how does he plan to make the biggest impact. Kross calls this the biggest opportunity of a lifetime. He says you have to find the silver lining in what happened last time. He goes on about pushing through the injury and says he will do whatever it takes to win. Escobar is asked about what he learned from the legendary Hector Garza that he still keeps in mind today. He responds in Spanish first and says may Garza rest in peace, but he was always glad to be around Garza and learned to enjoy every second he spends in the ring.

Ciampa is asked how his mindset has changed with the insanity of the world in the last year. Ciampa talks about having surgery and having a daughter, but says this is the most excited he’s been for a Takeover in a long time. He will remind WALTER and the world just who Tommaso Ciampa is. O’Reilly is asked about he and Cole possibly earning a NXT Title shot with their Unsanctioned Match win at Takeover. O’Reilly says becoming champion is always something in the back of his mind but it would be foolish to look past the match and 100% of his focus is on securing victory against Cole. Devlin is asked if he’s enjoyed anything about Escobar’s reign, and if he’s looked to an

Devlin has not enjoyed one single thing about Escobar’s reign, especially the fact he was gifted a title shot and has barely defended the title, and how he has his goons help him in every match, and how Kross swatted all three of them on national TV. Devlin is worried people will tune into WWE for the first time and think Escobar is the top cruiserweight in the world. He will leave no doubt about who The Ace is after Takeover. Regarding past champions, he’s not worried about the past, only the future. Escobar speaks up and says Devlin won’t have to worry after Takeover because he won’t have the title anymore. Escobar is asked about being the Latin face of WWE. He first responds in Spanish, then says he doesn’t know if he is the Latin face of all WWE, but he can tell us he is the face of Lucha Libre in all of WWE, and he is the Cruiserweight Champion, which he will prove again at Takeover.