– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by former MMA fighter and ESPN personality Jimmy Smith. They hype tonight’s matches. Wee see NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and then footage of Raquel Gonzalez arriving earlier today with Dakota Kai. Sam sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT UK Title match. Sam sends us to Samoa Joe’s sitdown interview with Ciampa from earlier today. Ciampa says he’s in the best shape physically and mentally he’s ever been. He knows the match with WALTER will be physical but he likes that. Ciampa goes on about how prestigious the NXT UK Title is and they wrap the interview.