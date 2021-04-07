Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One show is scheduled to have an over-run.

The USA Network schedule currently has a 5 minute over-run scheduled for the show, ending at 10:05pm. However, Peacock and the WWE Network currently has a 30-minute over-run with the show ending at 10:30pm.

Peacock then has Thursday’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two main show ending at 11pm, making it a three-hour show.

These times do not include the 1 hour Kickoff pre-shows that are planned for each night, beginning at 7pm ET. The main show on both nights will begin at 8pm.

As noted, tonight’s Takeover broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network will have no commercial breaks. However, the USA Network broadcast will have commercials as usual.

It’s worth noting that the Rogers TV schedule in Canada has tonight’s show ending at 10pm, and tomorrow’s Night Two show ending at 10:15pm with a 15 minute over-run.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET. Below is the current line-up for Night One:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot

Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)

Winner challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night Two.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

Kickoff Pre-show

Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

Below is the current card for Night Two, which airs tomorrow night:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly