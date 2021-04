WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One and Night Two will both air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Night One was originally announced to air exclusively on the USA Network next Wednesday at 8pm ET, making it the final Wednesday night show for the brand before it moves to Tuesdays beginning April 13. However, WWE has announced that Takeover Night One will also air on Peacock and the WWE Network while it’s airing on USA.

Night Two will still air exclusively on Peacock and the WWE Network. It was previously indicated that Night One will be available for on-demand viewing on the WWE Network the following day, while Night Two would be available for replays immediately after it airs.

Takeover is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET on both nights, but there is a two-night Kickoff pre-show. That is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, which will air from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot

Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)

Winner challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night Two.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly