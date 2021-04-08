Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Our live coverage starts at 7pm ET.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)
Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano (c)
Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Kickoff Pre-show: #1 Contender’s Match
Breezango vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.