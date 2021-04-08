Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 7pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Kickoff Pre-show: #1 Contender’s Match

Breezango vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.