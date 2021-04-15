Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs today at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (elsewhere). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! A highlight video is shown of the UK Superstars, and their matches on NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, WrestleMania 37 and NXT UK: Prelude. Now, we draw our attention back to the ring for the first match on the card!

Nathan Frazer vs. Saxon Huxley

Nathan Frazer kicks things off with a go behind on Saxon Huxley. Huxley grabs hold of Frazer and tosses him halfway across the ring! Frazer gets caught with an attempted crossbody from off the ropes. Huxley hoists Frazer up. Frazer breaks free with some knee shots. Huxley violently throws Frazer two more times before repeatedly smashing Frazer’s head into the mat. Huxley cranks Frazer’s head back. Frazer fights out with several elbow shots, but Huxley catches him with a lethal right hand.

Frazer shifts momentum with a crossbody from off the turnbuckle. Frazer dives through the middle rope with a lightning dive! Huxley’s body smashes into the guardrail. Back in the ring, Frazer counters Huxley with a springboard neckbreaker and a high missile dropkick. Frazer heads up to the top rope again and plants Huxley with a frog splash. Frazer secures the pinfall victory!

Winner: Nathan Frazer

Backstage: A reporter asks Noam Dar how he feels after coming up short against Tyler Bate last week for a shot at the Heritage Cup Championship. Sha Samuels tries to talk for Dar. Dar tells Samuels he has an important announcement to make. Next week, Dar and Samuels will face Moustache Mountain in tag action!

"Those boys play checkers… we play chess." – @NoamDar The Supernova Sensation & @Shasamuels battle Moustache Mountain next Thursday on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/TxlOYVMTq8 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 15, 2021

Speaking of Noam Dar, it’s time for “Supernova Sessions!” Dar’s guest this week is Gallus. Since they’ve been away, all three members report that they’ve been honing their crafts in Scotland since they’ve been away. Dar reports that another guest is about to make his way on the show. It’s Eddie Dennis. Eddie Dennis thinks Gallus has been dodging The Hunt. Joe Coffey says if that’s the case, why not fight tonight. Dennis says them he isn’t properly dressed to fight, but his guys are. The Hunt ambush Gallus from behind. A huge brawl ensues. Dar says that’s all the time he has for today.

Outside: Sam Gradwell can’t get into the BT Sport Studio.

– The Mustache Mountain is looking forward to reuniting and squaring off with Noam Dar and Sha Samuels.

Emilia McKenzie vs. Isla Dawn

Both women kick things off with a tight collar and elbow tie-up. Isla Dawn backs Emilia McKenzie into the corner. Isla breaks the hold with a huge slap across the face. Emilia holds on tight to Isla – she’s looking for a German Suplex. Isla runs towards the ropes and counters with a massive dropkick, then a big backbreaker. Isla charges toward Emilia with a powerful kick to the midsection. Isla looks for a cover, and Emilia breaks free at two.

Isla grips onto Emilia’s arms. Emilia fights out with a dropkick. Emilia misses a forearm smash in the corner. Emilia scopes the ropes and fakes Isla out with a huge spear at two. Isla changes the pace with an exploding suplex for two. Emilia plants a textbook suplex for a close near-fall! Emilia decks Isla with nonstop punches. Isla escapes the corner with a hard back kick before dropping Emilia on her head. She folds Emilia up and gains the pinfall victory.

Winner: Isla Dawn

– Jinny calls Dani Luna out for a match next week. Also set for next week, Eddie Dennis and Joe Coffey will collide in singles action.

– We look back to last week when Aoife Valkyrie laid a feather down on the ramp while staring at Meiko Satomura. Meiko informs Aoife she knows what she wants, and she accepts her challenge.

Jack Starz (w/Piper Niven) vs. Ashton Smith