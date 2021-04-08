Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK: Prelude, which airs today at 3 PM EST on Peacock, and WWE Network everywhere else. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to NXT UK: Prelude! We kick things off with a highly anticipated No. 1 Contender match to determine who will become the next challenger for A-Kid’s Heritage Cup Championship!

Heritage Cup Rules: Tyler Bate (w/Trent Seven) vs. Noam Dar (w/Sha Samuels)