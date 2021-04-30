The WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event has officially been cancelled.

The event was originally scheduled for April 26, 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to re-schedule it to October 25, 2020. The ongoing pandemic then forced another schedule change to June 20, 2021.

Now Ticketmaster and the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland have listed the event as cancelled.

NXT UK held their last special event during WrestleMania 37 Week, Prelude. Prelude was just a regular NXT UK TV episode in the normal weekly timeslot, taped at BT Sport studios in London.

Triple H spoke to talkSPORT back in October and said he’d like to hold a future NXT UK Takeover event at the BT Sport studios.

“I would love that [a Takeover before June 2021], I would like nothing more than for this to all go away and for us to go back to what we do,” Triple H said in October 2020. “It’s a funny thing, even if you had asked me this just a few weeks ago, Europe was in a different place to what it’s moving towards now.

“Again, in this moment in time, there is nothing set in stone and everything is fluid because things are changing on a day-to-day basis. As soon as I can travel talent, we’ll travel talent. As soon as we can have talent doing what they do on a bigger basis, we will do that. If it comes down to this isn’t changing, I absolutely will begin talking to BT.”

He continued, “We’ve had conversations about it, about getting to a Takeover, getting to a larger event like that whether that be at BT Sport Studio or whether that be some place else depending on where we are at that moment in time, I absolutely would like to get something done long before June. Again, we will have to see what those restrictions are and what the availability of locations are and everything else. Believe me, we have a team here that specializes in immigration issues and travel issues and I call them on a daily basis. I am sure they’re tired of hearing from me, but we’re checking every single day to see what we can and cannot do, because it changes. As soon as we can, I promise you, we’re going to be looking at being back at, like you said, BT Sport studios or somewhere else, getting back into full-tilt doing Takeovers and everything else.”

There is no word on when the next NXT UK special will take place, but we will keep you updated.