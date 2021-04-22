On Wednesday, the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans to choose between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Rollins responded to the tweet and said fans should be grateful that they get both WWE Superstars since two GOATS are better than one.

Rollins wrote, “BE BLESSED that you exist in a MOMENT where YOU GET US BOTH! 2 GOATs ARE BETTER THAN ONE!!”

Reigns never responded to the tweet.

The former Shield members are both members of the SmackDown roster.

See below for the tweets: