Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the final red brand build for WrestleMania 37.

RAW will be headlined by SmackDown’s King Baron Corbin facing Drew McIntyre as Corbin tries to injure McIntyre to get his WrestleMania 37 title shot from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley will finish off Hurt Business business tonight as he faces Cedric Alexander in a non-title match.

RAW will also see WrestleMania opponents team up as Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* AJ Styles vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match

* Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin

