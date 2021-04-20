Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in the main event, drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.9% from last week’s 2.026 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 37 episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.017 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.125 million), the second hour drew 1.981 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.091 million) and the final hour drew 1.724 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.862 million).

RAW ranked #9 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #6 spot, and behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News Channel coverage of the Officer Chauvin trial, Special Report, and Deadline: White House. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.090 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 rating in the key demo.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.61, down 10.3% from last week’s #1 ranked 0.68. This is the fourth week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes four weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball. This is the fourteenth week where RAW had no football competition, and the fourth since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which puts them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable.

This week’s RAW was down 5.9% from last week in total viewers, but still drew their third best audience of the year. The 18-49 demographic rating was down 10.3% from last week, but is still the third best key demo rating of this year.

This week’s RAW viewership was up 3.5% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s key demo rating was up 8.9% from the same week in 2020.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 4.221 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.114 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.420 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 6.244 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 654,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for last night’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode