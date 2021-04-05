WWE reportedly has no COVID-19 quarantine mandate set for WrestleMania 37 Week.

Going into WrestleMania 37 Week, WWE has not issued a mandate for talent and crew to quarantine, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

While WWE is not requiring talent to enter quarantine, word is that some have decided to do so themselves because no one wants to test positive for the coronavirus during the biggest week of the year.

There is no word yet on who had voluntarily entered quarantine, but we will keep you updated.

WrestleMania Week kicks off tomorrow with the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on the WWE Network, which were taped last week. WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will air on Wednesday and Thursday, while the go-home SmackDown on FOX will air this Friday. WrestleMania will air on Saturday and Sunday. Some parts of the WrestleMania Week programming are pre-taped.

