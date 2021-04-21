WWE may be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that two WWE sources indicate an event in Saudi Arabia before the end of 2021 is very much on the table. No other details were provided.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program.

The deal called for two events to be held per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020. WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, and Super ShowDown in 2020.

There’s no word yet on exactly when WWE might return to the Kingdom or the theme of the event, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.