– WrestleMania After Dark with RJ City streams later tonight at 12 am ET on Peacock/WWE Network. The show will also feature Billie Kay, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Kevin Owens, The Riott Squad, and more.

– WWE’s The Bump announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s show at 1 pm ET. For the first-time ever, Randy Orton will be making appearance. Also on the show, WWE US Champion Riddle, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, and Logan Paul.

– WWE caught up with WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods before his and Kofi Kingston’s tag match against AJ Styles and Omos. Woods spoke about feeling the energy of WrestleMania as fans make their way back to WWE live events.

“I was just outside, walking in, and there’s a bunch of people outside — social distancing, all that good stuff,” Woods said. “It just feels good to see wrestling fans, ya know? They’re super excited, we’re super excited. This will be the first show we got fans back in the building and there’s different energy when people are physically there. I’m ecstatic for tonight.”