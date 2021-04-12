WWE has officially released their new signature intro for programming.

The video, seen below, uses an updated theme and a new tagline.

“Then. Now. Together. Forever.” is the new line being used, to play off the return of fans in the crowd at WrestleMania 37.

WWE previously used “Then. Now. Forever.”

WWE explained the new tagline on Twitter, writing, “WWE’s new signature intro is all about bringing the @WWEUniverse back together.”

While WWE is beginning their Yuengling Center residency with tonight’s post-WrestleMania edition of RAW, it should be noted that fans will not be allowed in the crowd. The RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view shows taped at the Yuengling Center in Tampa will continue to use the WWE ThunderDome setup, and will be a closed-set to fans. There is no word yet on when the next ticketed event will be held now that WrestleMania 37 has wrapped.

