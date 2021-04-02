– WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network. Chase Parker of Ever-Rise will team with Sunil Singh of The Bollywood Boyz to take on Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Also, Mansoor will put up his 44-win streak against August Grey in singles action.

Regarding the tag team match, the “Bolly-Rise” experiment between Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz will come to an end tonight if Parker and Singh can’t get the win.

– We’re less than one hour away from tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode and they still have just one segment announced – Sami Zayn’s red carpet premiere for the trailer to his conspiracy documentary. YouTube star Logan Paul will be there for the premiere.

However, WWE did update their official SmackDown preview and tease that Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be looking to strike back following last week’s vicious attack by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. WWE posted the following teaser:

How will Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan strike back following Edge’s vicious attack? After a stunning decision by WWE Official Adam Pearce transformed the Universal Title WrestleMania main event into a Triple Threat Match that left Edge unhinged, how will Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan retaliate against an increasing dangerous Rated-R Superstar? Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

