* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will address fans before their Triple Threat at WrestleMania 37 Night Two

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way against, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

* The 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker