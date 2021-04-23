Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. WWE has only announced one match for the event and that’s for RAW – Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s SmackDown. They are teasing fallout from Seth Rollins attacking Cesaro on last week’s show, and a potential new challenger for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It’s believed that Sasha Banks will confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s show. Last week’s post-WrestleMania 37 episode reportedly was to feature Banks confronting Belair, but that never happened.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown line-up and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.