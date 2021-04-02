Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the final build before next Friday’s special WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of the show.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show but they have confirmed that YouTube star Logan Paul will be appearing for the Red Carpet Premiere of Sami Zayn’s trailer to his conspiracy documentary. Paul is also scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 37 next weekend, for the Night Two match between Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Tonight’s SmackDown should feature build for next Friday’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and more late build for WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.