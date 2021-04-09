Tonight’s special WrestleMania edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the final go-home show for WrestleMania 37.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will headline tonight’s show, along with a Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

WWE has also announced that tonight’s show will see fans hear from Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns one final time before their WrestleMania 37 Night Two match.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will address fans before their Triple Threat at WrestleMania 37 Night Two

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way against, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

* The 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker