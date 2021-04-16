Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the special post-WrestleMania 37 edition of the show.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight – Otis vs. Rey Mysterio, plus Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defending their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits.

WWE has indicated that we will find out what’s next for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his WrestleMania win over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. As noted before, Reigns’ double pin may be addressed tonight by Adam Pearce and referee Charles Robinson.

WWE is also teasing that we will find out what’s next for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair following her WrestleMania 37 win over Sasha Banks. An appearance by new WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and his new muscle, Commander Azeez, is also likely.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.