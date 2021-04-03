WWE Studios is set to produce new content for the Game Show Network, according to Cablefax.

The deal is expected to showcase new game formats and WWE Superstars as hosts for upcoming shows.

Last October, The Miz revealed at a Virtual Equality Lounge interview that WWE Sutdios and MadRoe Productions (Miz and Maryse’s production company) were producing a new game show, Brawl In the Family.

“I’m so happy to be a part of a company like WWE because it allows myself, and my wife, to not only be in a WWE ring, but also it allows us to have shows, like Miz & Mrs,” Miz said. “You know, we’re developing a show right now, a game show with WWE Studios, called Brawl In the Family.”

“I’ll never forget my wife and I talking and we were like, ‘Man, we need to start getting more stuff out there.’ I feel like this is the time to really do something. My wife kept harping on it and harping on it, and we sat down one day and we just created a game show.”

No word yet exactly when WWE Studios will begin production on new shows.