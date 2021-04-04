WWE Superstar Bianca Belair will be a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” tomorrow, Monday, April 4.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is a daytime variety show that airs on NBC.

Bianca shared the news on Twitter. She tweeted, “I will be on The Kelly Clarkson Show TOMORROW!!! #KellyClarksonShow”

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Kelsea Ballerini, and Katharine McPhee Foster will also be on the show.

As noted, Belair will be facing WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.