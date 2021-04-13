WWE debuted their updated ThunderDome setup for last night’s post-WrestleMania 37 edition of RAW on the USA Network.

The changes were made as WWE moved the ThunderDome experience from Tropicana Field to the Yuengling Center. The biggest change looks to be the ThunderDome virtual crowd screens next to the TitanTron at the entrance. The set was also different.

Social media fan feedback on the ThunderDome changes have been positive for the most part. Former WWE star and producer Lance Storm also commented on the changes.

“Is it just me or is this new ThunderDome even better than the previous one? #RawAfterWrestleMania,” he tweeted. A fan asked the difference and he responded, “Seems like a more complete circle around I think. Alway felt it looked a bit like a J around the ring. It seems more complete I think”

Last night’s RAW was the first WWE show to take place at the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa. WWE is expected to wrap up this residency on Monday, August 2, but there’s no word on where they are headed next. The Yuengling Center will remain a closed set to fans.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a few shots of the new ThunderDome setup below:

