WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan recently spoke with Joe Otterson of Variety to talk WrestleMania 37 and indicated that WWE will be making an announcement on a return to touring soon.

It’s been reported by multiple sources that WWE has had no plans to return to touring or events with fans until the second half of this year at the earlier. Khan was asked if there are any plans for more in-person events now that WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium has happened.

“Any plans? Yes. Any plans we can share? Stay tuned,” Khan said. “But just know that once we’re back on the road, we’re on the road full time. We’re not looking to do other one offs. Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon.”

Regarding WrestleMania 37, Variety reports that the event saw a record 1.1 billion video views across their various video and social media channels, which is up 14% from last year. WWE content also saw a record 115 million engagement on social media during WrestleMania 37 Week, which is a 102% increase from last year. WWE was responsible for 71 Twitter trends alone between Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Furthermore, WWE merchandise sales were said to be the highest per capita in WWE history. These stats were provided to Variety by WWE.

As we’ve noted, WWE announced a total of 51,350 fans for WrestleMania 37 – a sold out crowd of 25,675 fans each night. This number is likely boosted by WWE as they had a capacity of 25,000 fans for each night.

Khan commented on WWE making The Grandest Stage of Them All happen this year.

“If it could be done in a safe way, we had to get it done,” Khan said. “And I think ultimately, thanks to the great work of all the folks here, we were able to get it done. If you recall, WrestleMania last year was two to three weeks into the pandemic. We had to cancel last minute and we did it from a studio. It was certainly a different experience.

“So we wanted to make sure that the fans and the people watching at home got the WWE experience that they’re used to on the biggest event that we have.”

Stay tuned for more.