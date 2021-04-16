There are rumors of WWE NXT Superstar releases being made today.

As noted on Thursday, WWE made several main roster releases and the reason given for the departures was budget cuts. Now it looks like more cuts could be coming for the NXT brand.

It was just reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the rumor going on Thursday said more cuts could be coming today, April 16, with a focus on NXT.

WWE released a total of 10 main roster talents on Thursday, exactly one year since their COVID-19 budget cuts on April 15, 2020. The Superstars released on Thursday were Samoa Joe, Mojo Rawley, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Kalisto and Bo Dallas. All wrestlers are under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and are not free to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14.

