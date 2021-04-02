WWE will report their first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 22 after the close of the market.

WWE Chairman & CEO will host a conference call at 5pm ET from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, along with WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen.

This report could include some WrestleMania 37 stats but it remains to be seen if Peacock will want them to report viewership information now that they have the WWE Network.

