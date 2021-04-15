As previously reported, Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 805,000 viewers and a 0.22 in the 18-49 demographic.

The audience was up 4.82% from last week’s Takeover Night One show, which averaged 768,000 viewers. It was the biggest viewership for the show since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 28, which drew 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE issued a press release touting the success of Tuesday’s episode, noting that it was up 16% from the same week last year. They added the NXT had more viewers than the NBA game on TNT and NHL game on NBCSN in both P2+ and P18-49.

WWE also added that NXT was the most-social national TV show in primetime.

You can view the press release below: