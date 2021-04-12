The producers have been revealed for most of the WrestleMania 37 matches.

The Night One main event between Sasha Banks and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was produced by TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd). WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced the Night Two main event that saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Below is the list of WrestleMania 37 producers, courtesy of PWInsider, along with highlight videos from Night One and Night Two:

NIGHT ONE:

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retaining over Drew McIntyre was produced by Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble

* Natalya and Tamina Snuka’s Tag Team Turmoil win was produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck

* Cesaro defeating Seth Rollins was produced by Shane Helms

* New RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles defeating The New Day was produced by Chris Park

* Braun Strowman defeating Shane McMahon in the Steel Cage match was produced by Michael Hayes

* Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeating The Miz and John Morrison was produced by Adam Pearce

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeating Sasha Banks was produced by TJ Wilson

NIGHT TWO:

* Randy Orton defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was produced by Jamie Noble

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retaining over Natalya and Tamina Snuka was produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck

* New WWE United States Champion Sheamus defeating Riddle was produced by Chris Park

* New WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defeating Big E was produced by Jason Jordan

* New RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka was produced by TJ Wilson

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge was produced by Michael Hayes

There is no word on who produced Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

Stay tuned for more.