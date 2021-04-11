Night Two of WWE’s WrestleMania 37 will take place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Triple Threat. Randy Orton vs. The Fiend and Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will also take place.

Remember to join us tonight for live WrestleMania 37 Night Two coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current card for tonight:

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil

America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.