WrestleMania 37 takes place at Raymond James Stadium later tonight and tomorrow, but weather may play a role at this year’s event.

Thunderstorms are expected in much of the Tampa Bay region over the weekend, according to Tampa Bay 10.

Bay News 9 reports rain could hit the Bay area between 5 pm ET and 8 pm ET later tonight. The WrestleMania Kickoff begins at 7 pm ET with the main card starting at 8 pm ET. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.

On Sunday, there may be some lingering showers, but most of the rain is expected to be gone. Temperatures are likely in the upper 60s to low 70s for the 25,000 fans expected on each night.

WWE revealed what the this year’s set looks like in the video below. You can also check out the final card for tonight’s show here.