WWE has confirmed Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles for Monday’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network.

As noted, Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) will put their titles on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s go-home RAW:

* Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match

* Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin

* The final RAW build for WrestleMania 37