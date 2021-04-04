WWE has confirmed Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles for Monday’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network.
As noted, Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) will put their titles on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at Night One of WrestleMania 37.
Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s go-home RAW:
* Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match
* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match
* Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin
* The final RAW build for WrestleMania 37
